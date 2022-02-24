BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 9.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 90,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,828,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

