BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 9.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 90,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,828,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.54.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.