Bridge Mutual (BMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $160,111.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

