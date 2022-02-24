Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,542. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -199.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
