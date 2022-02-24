Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 331.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

