BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.49

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 7036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

