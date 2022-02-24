Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 24,200 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

