British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $522.07

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.07 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 539.60 ($7.34). British Land shares last traded at GBX 528.40 ($7.19), with a volume of 1,387,328 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.40) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 71.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

