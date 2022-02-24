Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $565.19 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

