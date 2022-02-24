Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $137.58

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.58 and last traded at $145.29, with a volume of 820106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

