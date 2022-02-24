Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.