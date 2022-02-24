Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $259.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

