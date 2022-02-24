Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

