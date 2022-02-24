Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the lowest is $97.64 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $421.26 million, with estimates ranging from $417.01 million to $425.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.