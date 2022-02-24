Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.87 million to $171.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $14.18 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

