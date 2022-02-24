Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $14.18 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

