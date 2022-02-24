Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

