Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.79 Million

Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to post $518.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.40 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 81,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

