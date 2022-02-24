Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MTEM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

