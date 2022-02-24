Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

