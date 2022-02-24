Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.57 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

