Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $292.99. The stock had a trading volume of 118,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,842. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

