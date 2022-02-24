Brokerages Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post $21.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.92 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSVT. began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 in the last quarter.

TSVT opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

