Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

