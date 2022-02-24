Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

