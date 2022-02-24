Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.87 million and the highest is $171.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

FWRG opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.