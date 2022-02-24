Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 997,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,783. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.