Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 158,400 shares of company stock worth $209,109 over the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

