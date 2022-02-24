Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,576. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

