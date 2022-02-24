Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 5,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.