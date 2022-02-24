Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will post $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.53 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

