Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 6,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

