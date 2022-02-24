Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

CZR stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

