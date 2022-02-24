Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $131.13 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock worth $16,016,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

