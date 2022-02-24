Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

NYSE RY opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $84.98 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

