Brokers Issue Forecasts for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

