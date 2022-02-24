Brokers Issue Forecasts for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Victory Capital stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

