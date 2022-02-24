Brokers Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

