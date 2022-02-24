Brokers Set Expectations for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

LIND stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

