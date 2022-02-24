Brokers Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.