Brokers Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

