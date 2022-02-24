Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 19,212 shares.The stock last traded at $53.21 and had previously closed at $52.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,828,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 436,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,502,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 186,106 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

