Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 19,212 shares.The stock last traded at $53.21 and had previously closed at $52.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
