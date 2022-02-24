Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 18,513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $6.20 on Thursday, reaching $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $421.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

