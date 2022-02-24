Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 75,070 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $33,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

