Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 86,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

