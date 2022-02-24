Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1,814.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $45,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.79. 645,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,065. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

