Brookstone Capital Management Buys 66,114 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,861,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $125.37. 473,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.