Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,527 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $35,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 4,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

