Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.98. 1,669,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.65.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
