Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.15 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 287,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 235,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

