Brookstone Capital Management Has $29.28 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,101 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $29,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 123,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,517. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

